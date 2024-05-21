Big Hooks' Inning Sinks Travs

May 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi Hooks scored 10 times in the bottom of the sixth inning and erased a big Arkansas Travelers lead on their way to a 13-10 win in the series opener on Tuesday night. The pivotal inning saw 13 Hooks bat against two Traveler relievers with the 10 runs scoring on only four hits due to three walks, a hit batter and two errors. The Arkansas offense did have a big night connecting for three home runs in a 13 hit attack. Juan Mercedes delivered a solid start allowing just a run over five innings but did not factor in the decision.

Moments That Mattered

* Pascanel Ferreras tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run home run. Later in the inning, Jordan Brewer hit an RBI triple to put the Hooks in front and then Ryan Wrobleski capped the onslaught with another three-run blast.

* Arkansas did make it interesting in the ninth inning, scoring three times and getting the tying run up to bat with only one out but the next two hitters were retired to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* 3B Ben Williamson: 3-5, run, 2B

* RHP Juan Mercedes: 5 IP, 5 H, R, BB, K

News and Notes

* The five run comeback by Corpus Christi matched the biggest of the season by a Travs opponent.

* The Travs tied a season high with their three home runs.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night. RHP Blas Castano (0-1, 4.76) makes the start against RHP Miguel Ullola (2-2, 4.35). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

