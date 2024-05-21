Drillers Fall in Game One at Springfield

May 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers entered Tuesday on a three-game winning streak, but the Springfield Cardinals four-run fifth inning helped snap the streak. After the Drillers fell behind in the third inning, they rallied to score three runs and take their only lead of the night in the fifth. The Cardinals responded with four runs in the bottom half of the fifth, including three unearned runs, in Tulsa's 7-6 loss at Hammons Field.

The Drillers are now 1-5 against the Cardinals this season.

Kendall Williams made his eighth start of the season on Tuesday and held the Cardinals hitless through the first two innings.

Springfield's first two hits in the third inning put the Drillers behind when a single and a home run gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

One inning later, the Drillers earned four hits with two outs to tie the game with runs driven in by Yeiner Fernandez and Bubba Alleyne.

Alex Freeland put the Drillers on top in the fifth inning with an opposite-field home run into the Drillers bullpen.

Williams had only allowed the two runs entering the fifth inning, but R.J. Yeager drove in two more, and Matt Lloyd hit a two-run homer to give the Redbirds a 6-3 lead.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell answered to bring Tulsa to within one run with his two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Ramon Mendoza drove in a big insurance run for Springfield in the eighth inning on his RBI double.

The eighth inning run proved important as Brandon Lewis drove in a final run for Tulsa in the ninth to make the score 7-6, but a strikeout ended the rally and the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Williams' night ended with two outs in the sixth inning. The Mississippi native was charged with six runs, but only three were earned. He issued three walks and struck out two, receiving his fourth consecutive loss and his fifth of 2024.

*The loss dropped the Drillers road record to 8-8 for the season.

*Fernandez finished 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 27 straight games.

*Southpaw Christian Suarez followed Williams and worked the final 2.1 innings on the mound. The Venezuela native allowed just one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

*With their two home runs in the game, the Drillers continue to lead Double A with 46 home runs for the season.

*Alleyne earned three hits from the ninth spot. The Drillers lead the Texas League with the highest batting average from the nine spot at .286.

*Freeland's home run marked the eighth consecutive game that he has scored a run.

*Catcher Dalton Rushing exited the game in the third inning, but there was no word on his status.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will return to action by playing a doubleheader on Wednesday with game one slated for 5:05 p.m. at Springfield's Hammons Field. The doubleheader is the makeup from the rainout on May 5 at ONEOK Field. The starting pitchers for both games are scheduled to be:

GAME 1:

TUL - RHP Yon Castro (0-1, 11.32 ERA)

SPR - TBD

GAME 2:

TUL- TBD

SPR- RHP Max Rajcic (4-3, 7.28 ERA)

Tulsa Drillers Baseball | 201 N. Elgin Ave | Tulsa, OK | 74120 | (918) 744-5998

Copyright © 2024 Tulsa Drillers

This email was sent to by the Tulsa Drillers

UNSUBSCRIBE PRIVACY POLICY CONTACT US

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.