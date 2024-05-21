Church, Lloyd Power Cards to 7-6 Victory

May 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Matt Lloyd homered for the second straight games and Nathan Church had two hits and two outfield assists as the Cardinals (23-16) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (16-22) 7-6 on Tuesday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have now won three straight after dropping six in a row the previous week.

Decisions:

W: Ryan Shreve (3-1)

L: Kendall Williams (1-5)

S: Matt Svanson (5)

Notables:

Ryan Shreve picked up the win for the Cardinals for the second straight game.

Matt Lloyd extended his on-base streak to 18 straight games with a leadoff walk in the first inning.

Cards IF Jacob Buchberger extended his hitting streak to 7 games with a 2-for-4 night. He has 12 hits during the streak.

Springfield OF Mike Antico had his hitting streak come to an end at 8 games with an 0-for-4 night.

Nathan Church's two assists are the most for a Springfield outfielder this season.

Matt Svanson picked up his first save since May 10.

On Deck:

Tuesday, May 22, Game 1: RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-2, 6.53) vs TUL RHP Yon Castro (0-1, 11.32)

Game 2: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (4-3, 7.28) vs TUL TBA

