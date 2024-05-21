Riders Drop Series Opener against RockHounds, 7-3

May 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Midland RockHounds 7-3 on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

Frisco (24-15) started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Cody Freeman doubled and later scored on a groundout by Abimelec Ortiz against Midland (26-14) starter James Gonzalez (2-0).

Josh Stephan (0-2) faced the minimum through the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the top of the third inning. Cooper Bowman delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1 before a two-run single by Jack Winkler gave the RockHounds a 3-1 advantage. Colby Thomas capped off the five-run inning with a two-run homer, his 11th of the season.

The five-run thief frame provided all of the scoring against Stephan who surrendered six hits and a walk while fanning six across 6.0 innings.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kellen Strahm roped an RBI single to center that scored Frainyer Chavez to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Midland used a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning by Shane McGuire to push their lead to five runs.

In the home half of the eight, Frisco got a run back when Liam Hicks scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Hatcher, marking his team-leading 26th RBI of the season.

Offensively, Freeman and Keyber Rodriguez notched three-hit affairs. Hicks extended his hitting streak to seven games while Strahm reached for a 25th straight game.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Athletics affiliated Midland RockHounds at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (2-2, 5.08) against the RockHounds. Midland has not announced a starter for Wednesday.

Come by Riders Field on Wednesday for game two of the series against the Oakland Athletics-affiliated Midland RockHounds and get in the gates for just $11.

The biggest party in North Texas returns on Thursday! Fans 21+ can purchase a Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River ticket for just $25 and enjoy $2 Twisted Tea, $2 Truly and $2 Miller Lite cans until 8 pm and half-price Miller Lite, Truly and Big Stick Blonde through the 7th inning.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.