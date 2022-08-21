Better Late than Never: Renegades Break Open Game in 10th

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades rode a six-run 10th inning to victory, downing the Brooklyn Cyclones 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

With the series win, the Renegades lengthened their lead atop the SAL North Division to 1.5 games and claimed a back-and-forth season series with the Cyclones, 16-14.

Brooklyn plated its first run in the bottom of the second against Hudson Valley starter Blane Abeyta. Jose Mena knocked an RBI single to center to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades answered in the top of the third. Tyler Hardman nailed a two-run single off Justin Courtney to put Hudson Valley in front 2-1. The runs were charged to Brooklyn starter Dominic Hamel, who the Gades chased after 2.1 innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Mena delivered again for Brooklyn, crushing a solo homer to left to tie the game at two.

Abeyta grinded out five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out one. The five innings of two-run ball marked Abeyta's ninth consecutive appearance holding an opponent to two runs or fewer.

Hudson Valley took the lead back in the top of the fifth. Jasson Domínguez doubled, stole third, and raced home on an Anthony Seigler RBI single, propelling the Renegades to a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jose Peroza laced an RBI single to knot the score at three. The hit was Peroza's 10th in 20 at-bats on the series.

The game remained tied into the top of the 10th, when Hudson Valley scored six times and sent 10 batters to the plate against Dylan Hall (0-1). T.J. Rumfield blooped an RBI double, Ben Cowles drew a bases-loaded walk, and Aaron Palensky smoked an opposite-field grand slam to provide a decisive 9-3 margin.

Rumfield finished the series 9-for-21 with two doubles, three RBIs, and six walks.

Ryan Miller (2-3) earned the win, tossing three shutout innings of relief, permitting only two hits, walking one and striking out three. Kevin Milam fired a 1-2-3 10th inning to secure the victory.

Hudson Valley will enjoy an off day tomorrow before welcoming the Hickory Crawdads to Dutchess Stadium. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

61-52, 27-20

