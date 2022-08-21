Dash Fall Behind Early in 8-4 Loss

August 21, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell behind early, and couldn't overcome that deficit in a 8-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads.

The Dash did score in the top of the first inning, as Duke Ellis singled then stole second base. Later in the frame, Ellis swiped third base as well, then scored when the throw sailed wide of the bag to give the Dash an early 1-0 edge.

In the bottom half of the first, Alejandro Osuna drew a leadoff walk. He came around to score on an Evan Carter single later in the inning.

In the second for Hickory, Chirtsian Inoa singled then Cody Freeman walked to put the first two men on the basepaths. Randy Florentino also walked to load the bases, then Osuna drove Inoa in with a sacrifice fly to left field. Frainyer Chavez then plated another run with his infield single to score Cody Freeman, which put the Crawdads up 3-1.

Hickory's lineup kept rolling in the bottom of the third. Angel Aponte singled on the first pitch of the inning, then came all the way around to score from first on a Christian Inoa double. Cody Freeman then singled to push Inoa home, giving the 'Dads a 5-1 lead. Later, a wild pitch allowed Freeman to advance to third base, where he was able to score on a single by Osuna.

Trailing 6-1 now, the Dash got a rally going in the top of the fifth. Ben Norman walked, Adam Hackenberg singled, then after a strikeout, Caberea Weaver walked which loaded the bases. Hickory took a mound visit, but then walked Duke Ellis to force Ben Norman home. Then, Colson Montgomery added another run with an RBI groundout to first, as the Dash cut the lead to 6-3 Hickory.

Winston-Salem kept the pressure on in the seventh, when Hackenberg got plunked to open the frame. A Harvin Mendoza single pushed Hackenberg to third base, where he was able to score on a groundout by Caberea Weaver.

The Crawdads got that run right back in the home half, when Jacye Easley singled to plate Florentino. Hickory scored again in the eighth inning, as they went on to defeat the Dash 8-4. Leury Tejada was the winning pitcher for the 'Dads, while Norge Vera took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.