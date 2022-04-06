Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival Coming to Day Air Ballpark on June 18

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with Outback Presents (a leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment, based in Nashville) are proud to announce that renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer has announced that his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will perform at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in Dayton on Saturday, June 18 (7pm show time). The performance in Dayton will feature an all-star lineup* of world-class comics including Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, and Taylor Tomlinson.

*Lineup is subject to change. Rain or shine. Additional special guests to be announced.

"With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas," says Bert Kreischer. "I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer."

Presale tickets are available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 6 with code LOADED. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10am. For more information and tickets, visit fullyloadedfestival.com, follow @bertkreischer on social media, or check out the Dragons website and social media pages.

"We are very pleased to be working with Outback Presents and Bert Kreischer to bring this comedy tour to Day Air Ballpark and to our great fans and community, noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. "It should be a very funny evening."

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand up special "Hey Big Boy", as well as "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX. Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series "The Cabin," which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered. Bert Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his four stand-up specials, his three podcasts: "Bertcast," "2 Bears 1 Cave," and "BillBert," his YouTube cooking show: "Something's Burning," his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie. After the successful debut of The Body Shots World Tour in 2019, where he quickly sold out theaters and added shows in almost every market, Bert performed 59 shows of his "Hot Summer Nights," a socially-distanced outdoor tour spanning 35+ cities across 18 states and reaching 80,000+ individuals, coining him as the first-ever stand-up comedian to embark on a drive-in comedy tour. Most recently, Bert has been performing across the country on The Berty Boy Relapse Tour, which includes shows in even larger venues.

