What's Hot with the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OHIO - The 2022 season is the Dayton Dragons 22nd year at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, the Green Team, and team characters Roofman, Wink, ATMO, and Princess Jade are all back for the 2022 season as the Dragons continue their focus on great professional baseball, affordable family fun, unsurpassed customer service, and community involvement.

Opening Night

Opening Night for the Dragons is Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. The national anthem will be performed by the Emmanuel Christian Select Choir, winner of the Dayton Daily News national anthem contest. They were chosen from a group of more than 200 who auditioned in hopes of being selected to perform the national anthem at Dragons games this season.

New at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

Sunday Games at 1:05 p.m.

New in 2022, all Dragons Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m., one hour earlier than they have started in recent years. All other games will start at 7:05 except for two Saturdays (April 9 and April 23), which will start at 1:05 p.m.

Noah Tune

The Dragons will be introducing Noah Tune on Sunday, April 10. Noah Tune will be the Dragons' new ballpark organist and will play at every Sunday home game this season.

Coney Corner

A new food cart on the concourse level will include footlong and regular hot dogs with Cincinnati-style homemade chili made in-house by the chef at Day Air Ballpark. Fans can also enjoy a different type of sausage featured for each homestand (such as maple brown sugar sausage and pizza supreme brats) with a breakfast sausage available for the Sunday afternoon games.

Pepsi Grab & Go with self-serve; Cutwater Cocktails Grab & Go

Pro Sports Catering is introducing a self-service area where fans can select, scan, and pay for their concessions items. The Pepsi kiosk includes several brands of soda, energy drinks, Dippin' Dots, Starbucks products, and more. The Cutwater kiosk has several brands of Anheuser-Busch beers as well as cocktails.

Pitch Clock, New League Rules in 2022

The Midwest League has adopted a Pitch Clock to encourage a quicker pace of play. Pitchers are required to deliver each pitch within an established time limit. Defensive positioning rules now require at least two infielders on each side of second base, with at least four infielders positioned on the infield dirt. Additionally, the size of each base has been increased from 15" to 18". Major League Baseball rule makers have also adopted a limit on the number of unsuccessful pick-off throws by a pitcher.

University of Dayton Games at Day Air Ballpark

The University of Dayton baseball team will play three games at Day Air Ballpark in 2022, including a battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes and a rematch of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference championship game with Virginia Commonwealth. Flyers games at Day Air Ballpark are set for April 12 against Ohio State; April 29 against Virginia Commonwealth; and May 13 against Richmond. All three games start at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=MzA5 or call (937) 228-2287.

Culture Works Spotlight Weekend

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22. Heater and Gem are the honorary chairs of the fundraising campaign that recently kicked off for the year. Learn more about them and what they do for Dayton community and how you can support them. They will have a lot of different performers on the plaza and during the game.

Theme jerseys on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

The Dragons have teamed up with Marvel to debut an all-new action-packed event at Day Air Ballpark. Get to the ballpark on Saturday, July 9 as the Dragons host West Michigan for the first ever Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Come dressed in your favorite superhero gear. The team will wear specially designed Marvel "Captain America" jerseys during the game that will be autographed and auctioned off after the game to benefit the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The night will also include an appearance by Captain America, who will be available for photos before and during the game.

Dayton Daily News Community Gems

Dayton Daily News Community Gems recognize those who make our community better, stronger, more vibrant. Honorees are nominated and selected, then celebrated at Day Air Ballpark at a Dragons game.

TV graphics package

The Dragons have added a state the art graphics package for our television production, improving the viewing experience on Dragons broadcasts on Dayton's CW.

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

The Dragons, in conjunction with Outback Presents are proud to announce that renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer has announced that his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will perform at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in Dayton on Saturday, June 18 (7pm show time). The performance in Dayton will feature an all-star lineup* of world-class comics including Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, and Taylor Tomlinson.

*Lineup is subject to change. Rain or shine. Additional special guests to be announced.

Returning in 2022

Six fireworks nights

Six post-game fireworks shows have been scheduled at Day Air Ballpark during the 2022 season. All six shows are presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Fireworks shows will begin after the conclusion of the Dragons game on the following dates (all six games begin at 7:05 p.m.). Dates are Saturday, May 21; Saturday, June 4; Saturday, June 25; Monday, July 4; Saturday, July 23; and Saturday, August 13.

The Drone Express Dragons Lair at Day Air Ballpark

The Drone Express Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, all beef hot dogs, smoked pulled chicken, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and Dragons t-shirt.

National Anthem Tryouts

The National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News were held virtually for the 2022 season and saw a 38 percent increase in submissions.

Princess Jade

Princess Jade, the Dragons princess, will return for the 2022 season. Fans can meet Princess Jade on the plaza before select home games this season.

Printed Play Ball! program returns; Fans can access Digital Dugout

The fan-favorite PlayBall! is back in printed form for the 2022 season with a fresh new look and loads of information about the team. We're also keeping the best of the digital version of PlayBall! for fans this season too. With a scan of a QR code, or by visiting playball.daytondragons.com, fans will be able to access the "Digital Dugout" where they can see starting lineups, pitching matchups, stats, game highlights and more.

Baseball Night in Dayton

A 30-minute special, Baseball Night in Dayton, will air from 10:30-11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7th on Dayton's CW. The program will include interviews with Dragons President & General Manager Robert Murphy, Executive Vice President Eric Deutsch, and Assistant General Manager Brandy Guinaugh, and focus on the Dragons operational philosophies and ballpark atmosphere.

Broadcast Opening Day

The Dragons opening night game at Day Air Ballpark will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). Broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m.

High School Baseball

The Dragons and Day Air Ballpark will host 24 high school baseball games throughout April and May, as 48 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to the downtown Dayton ballpark, beginning on April 9. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 17th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility. The Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase" is being presented by Bob Ross Auto Group.

Wendy's Friends and Family program

Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates are Saturday, April 9; Saturday, April 23; Sunday, May 22; Sunday, June 5; Thursday, June 23; Friday, June 24; Saturday, July 9; Saturday, August 6; Thursday, August 11; Friday, September 2.

Birdzerk, ZOOperstars, and Team Zoom

Special entertainment in 2022 at Day Air Ballpark includes the ZOOperstars, BirdZerk!, and two appearances by Team Zoom Canine Entertainment. BirdZerk! will visit Day Air Ballpark on June 4, the ZOOperstars will perform on June 5, and Team Zoom Canine Entertainment will arrive on April 23 and June 25.

Podcast

The Dragons pod cast, "The Dirt," podcast is back for a second season. Giving you in-depth interviews with the team, coaching staff and a behind the scenes look at what goes on around Day Air Ballpark all summer long. Available on all major Podcast listening platforms and at DaytonDragons.com.

Dragons Kids Club

The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns in 2022 and is better than ever. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $19.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. Each member will receive: Dragons replica home jersey; Dragons insulated lunchbox; Dragons hat; two (2) Dragons game tickets; the chance to win various experiential prizes. Starting on Friday, April 8, Parents can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games; by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com; or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

More Dragons Info for 2022

Dragons in the Community

Dragons MVP Program

The Dragons MVP School Program includes over 1,100 fourth and fifth grade classrooms across the Miami Valley. The program is in its 17th year, impacting over 31,000 students. The Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 College Advantage, Energy Optimizers, Raising Cane's, Sinclair College, WDTN and Dayton's CW. Teachers select five MVPs based on the criteria put in place by the teacher including performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game, access to an exclusive Dragons MVP Zone, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. The Dragons visit selected classrooms over the course of the program.

Home Run for Life

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree takes a home run "lap" around the bases during a Dragons game and receives an honorary engraved bat. Dates are May 18, June 22, August 3, and August 31.

Hometown Heroes Program

Five times during the 2022 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 22, May 17, June 12, July 4) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with American Celebration Night on August 13.

Community All-Stars

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five. These honorees will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates are May 22, June 2, July 22, August 10, and September 1.

CareSource's Veteran Salute Program

CareSource's Veteran Salute program highlights five veteran's stories during the course of each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. This program is an extension of CareSource's commitment to serve veterans and their families through innovative programs and partnerships to support their health and well-being. Dates are May 8, June 5, June 26, July 24, and August 14.

Community Blood Center and Dragons Blood Drives

The Dayton Dragons and Community Blood Center are teaming up for a series of blood drives at Day Air Ballpark Plaza. The first blood drive took place on April 1, and additional blood drives are scheduled for May 27 and July 22. Everyone who registers to donate will receive Dragons gear and the new "Giving is Good" t-shirt from the Community Blood Center.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online today at

www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at

www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Family and Community Events at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

Multi-Date Events:

High School Baseball at Day Air Ballpark. A 25-game schedule begins on April 9, giving high school players throughout the Miami Valley the opportunity to play at a professional facility.

Hometown Heroes: April 22, May 17, June 12, July 4, and August 13

Dragons Community All-Star Nights: May 22, June 2, July 22, August 10, and September 1

Anthem Home Run for Life: May 18, June 22, July 6, August 31

Community Blood Center and Dragons Blood Drives: April 1, May 27, July 22

Girl Scout and Boy Scout Overnighters: June 10, July 8.

Single-Date Events:

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: July 9

Donatos Pizza Family Movie Night: July 15

Orthopedic Associates Dragons 5K: July 16

Great American Beer Tasting: August 20

Special Entertainment Nights:

Saturday, April 23, 1:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Saturday, June 4, 7:05 pm: BirdZerk!

Sunday, June 5, 7:05 pm: ZOOperstars

Saturday, June 25, 7:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Ticket Information

Dragons Season Tickets

The Dragons most popular season ticket package features 16 games over the course of the season. Fans can also purchase a full season, a half season (33 games) or an 8-game plan. With all packages, ticket holders will be assigned a Dragons ticketing representative as their contact person with the organization to provide unsurpassed customer service. Tickets start at $12.75 per game. Benefits include flexible payment plans, special limited edition season ticketholder gifts, ticket exchange policy, a Roofman bobblehead, first rights to playoff games and special events at Day Air Ballpark, discount coupons in team store, and parking opportunities.

Dragons Kids Club is Back

Young Dragons fans can join the Dragons Kids Club again in 2022. For just $19.99, members receive a replica Dragons home jersey, Dragons lunchbox, Dragons hat, two (2) Dragons lawn tickets, and MORE!

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2022 home games are available now. The Dragons 22nd Opening Night game is set for Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for Dragons 2022 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The box office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 11:00 a.m. and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road. There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 (a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed). The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. (Exceptions: Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts; Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start). Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Group Tickets and Hospitality Areas

A variety of fun options are also available for group outings, lawn, suites, party decks, and our all-inclusive Drone Express Dragons Lair. The Dragons Lair, Party Decks, and Luxury Suites are sold out for the season. The Dragons have created a Wait List for tickets to Hospitality Areas. For more information, visit this link:

https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/hospitalityareas

Team and Broadcast Information

Dragons on The Field

Bryan LaHair joins Dayton for his first season as the Dragons manager in 2022. Joining LaHair on the Dragons 2022 coaching staff will be bench coach Juan Samuel, pitching coach Brian Garman, hitting coach Daryle Ward, trainer Wade Hebrink, and strength/conditioning coach Daniel Donahue.

The Dragons open their season on April 8th at home in Dayton against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. The Dragons are the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play in the Midwest League. A total of 117 former Dragons players have reached the Major Leagues, including all-stars Joey Votto, Johnny Cueto, Todd Frazier, Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn, and Zack Cozart.

Dragons Telecasts on Dayton's CW

Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV) and the Dragons will broadcast 25 Dragons home games during the 2022 season from Day Air Ballpark. The TV schedule begins on Friday, April 8th. Every Saturday and Sunday Dragons home game in 2022 will be televised with the exception of the weekend of July 22-24 where the TV games will be broadcast on Friday and Saturday (the 22nd and 23rd). Opening Night on Friday, April 8th will also be televised. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets, reaching approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all telecasts. WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl will provide color commentary on the telecasts. The broadcasts will feature state-of-the-art high definition production quality with seven camera positions, slow-motion replays, player interview clips and the Dragons award-winning information graphics package.

Go to this link for the complete TV broadcast schedule:

https://www.milb.com/dayton/news/25-game-television-broadcasts-on-dayton-s-cw-presented-by-aes-ohio

Dragons On Radio

Fox Sports 980 (WONE) is the flagship station for Dragons radio broadcasts. Games can also be heard at www.daytondragons.com, on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2, and through the Dragons App. Dragons play-by-play announcer Tom Nichols returns for his 34th season in professional baseball and 14th year with the Dragons. Lyle Goldstein joins Nichols in the booth for his first season with the Dragons in 2022.

Images from this story

