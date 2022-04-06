Bert Kreischer Comedy Tour Opens at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are thrilled to announce renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer and the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will kick off at Four Winds Field on June 16 at 7 p.m. The show features an all-star lineup* of world-class comics including Big Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson, and Sal Vulcano.

*Lineup varies by market and is subject to change. Additional special guests to be announced.

"This is another example of how Four Winds Field is a highly sought-after entertainment venue that hosts more than just baseball," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "With Bert Kreischer and the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival plus Nitro Circus, we are kicking off two national tours within two weeks of each other."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m ET. There are three sections of seating areas on the field that range from $79.75 to $129.75, and seats are available in the stadium bowl for $49.75 (ticketing fee is added to listed prices). To inquire about purchasing an indoor or outdoor suite please contact [email protected].

"With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas," says Kreischer. "I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer."

For more information and tickets, visit fullyloadedfestival.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.

