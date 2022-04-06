2022 Lugnuts Take the Field, Dispatch Spartans, 3-2

LANSING, Mich. - Two days before Opening Day and 947 days since their last exhibition meeting with the Michigan State Spartans, the 2022 Lansing Lugnuts took the field at Jackson® Field™ for the first time and triumphed over MSU in the 14th Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental, 3-2.

The Lugnuts have won nine consecutive games against the Spartans, improving to 12-2 in a series that began in 2007 but was not held due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Jack Winkler delivered a second-inning two-run double to wipe out an early 1-0 deficit and Euribiel Ángeles added important insurance with a third-inning sacrifice fly.

Michigan State's offense came from cleanup hitter Peter Ahn, who homered off Nuts starter Joey Estes in the second inning and knocked an RBI triple against reliever Osvaldo Berrios in the sixth.

With the tying run 90 feet away, however, Berrios struck out Sam Busch and Ganin Thompson to preserve the one-run lead, then pitched around a one-out walk in the seventh and final inning. The native of Juncos, Puerto Rico, finished with three strikeouts in three innings, allowing one run on three hits.

The 20-year-old Estes, acquired by Oakland in March in a four-player package from Atlanta for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson, impressed with five strikeouts in four innings, allowing only one hit and one walk besides Ahn's roundtripper.

Tyler Soderstrom (1-for-2, walk) and Drew Swift (1-for-3) added doubles for the Lugnuts, who matched the Spartans with five hits, two walks and no errors.

The game was cleanly played in one hour and 44 minutes in front of a crowd of 3,117.

After a day off on Thursday, right-hander Grant Holman receives the start as the Lugnuts welcome in the Lake County Captains at 6:05 p.m. on Opening Day, Friday, April 8 at at Jackson® Field™. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, online at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.

