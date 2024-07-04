Bengard Pitches Mussels Past Marauders 2-1 on Independence Day

July 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Spencer Bengard tossed six shutout innings to lead the Mighty Mussels past the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 in front of 5,390 fans Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

Bengard (6-1) didn't walk a batter, striking out five while scattering six hits. He threw 54 of his 79 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 1.32. He has now thrown five innings or more in four straight appearances, allowing just two runs over his last 22 innings of work. Bengard also lowered his home ERA to 0.82 with 21 strikeouts to just one walk across 22 innings.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Nick Lucky drew a leadoff walk. He then advanced all the way to third on a pair of groundouts. Bradenton (35-44, 3-4) lefty reliever Conner Oliver (0-4) then bounced a wild pitch in front of the plate, allowing Lucky to score the game's first run and put the Mussels (40-37, 9-3) ahead 1-0.

The next inning, Walker Jenkins served an 0-2 pitch from Oliver into left field for a leadoff single. Two batters later, Byron Chourio connected on an opposite field single to put Fort Myers ahead 2-0.

Still a 2-0 game in the eighth, Bradenton second baseman Jeral Toledo worked a leadoff walk against Julio Bonilla. Omar Alfonzo then singled to put two aboard. The next batter was Keiner Delgado who grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-1. After a bunt single from Eddy Rodriguez put the go-ahead run on base, Xander Hamilton was summoned from the bullpen.

Hamilton then retired all five batters he faced to earn his fifth save of the season.

Mussels' pitching worked around nine hits, all of which were singles and issued just one walk throughout the game. The Marauders had base runners in seven of their nine innings as Bengard, Bonilla and Hamilton stranded eight men on base and held Bradenton to 0-7 with RISP.

The Mussels return to action on Friday, July 5. Twins No.7 prospect Charlee Soto (0-3, 6.58) starts for Fort Myers, opposite Mike Burrows (0-1, 9.00) of Bradenton. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m with coverage beginning on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network at 6:45 p.m.

