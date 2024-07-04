Threshers Celebrate July Fourth with Seven Homers in Victory

July 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Bryson Ware hit two of seven home runs for the Clearwater Threshers (48-31, 5-8) in a 12-3 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (40-38, 6-6) on Thursday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to keep the momentum going when they return to Dunedin on Friday.

Devin Saltiban started a scoreless third by drawing a leadoff walk on Blue Jays starter Jorge Bautista. He moved to second on a single by TJayy Walton and scored when Ware belted a three-run home run to give the Threshers an early lead.

After Nikau Pouaka-Grego led off the sixth with a single to right, Jared Thomas hit a two-run home run to increase the Threshers lead to 5-0. Two pitches later Yemal Flores went deep with a solo home run, followed by another one from Avery Owusu-Asiedu for the third home run in a row.

Jordan Viars kept the rally going with a single, moving to second on a walk to Saltiban. With two outs in the frame, Ware hit a soft line drive out to left centerfield, plating Viars from second to give the Threshers an 8-0 lead.

With two outs in the eighth, Ware and Nikau Pouaka-Grego hit back-to-back solo home runs off Blue Jays reliever Jordan Powell to put the Threshers into double digits at 10-0. Dunedin got on the board with three runs on four hits in the eighth to cut the deficit to seven runs.

After a one-out single by Yemal Flores, Jordan Viars hit a line drive over the left field wall for a two-run homer to bring the Threshers lead back up to nine.

Wen Hui Pan struck out five with one hit and one walk allowed in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Brandon Beckel allowed one hit in 2.0 shutout frames with two strikeouts. Jake Eddington tossed 2.0 shutout innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. Danyony Pulido allowed three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings with one walk allowed. Jonh Henriquez tossed 1.1 shutout innings with one walk and one hit allowed.

Clearwater's seven home runs was their most in a game this season...They also hit consecutive home runs in the same inning for the first time this year...16 hits was Clearwater's second-most in a game in 2024...Ware tied a career-high with five RBIs for the second time this season...Flores' first hit as a Thresher was a solo home run...Owusu-Asiedu has hit three of his six home runs against the Blue Jays this season...Thomas had a career-best three hits...The Threshers continue a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, July Fifth...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at TD Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

