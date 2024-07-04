July 4th Magic: Cuevas, Mets Rally for 5-4 Walk-off Win

July 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets celebrated a magical Independence Day at Clover Park, as they rallied for a 5-4 walk-off win over the Daytona Tortugas in front of a crowd of 4,000.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 4-3. They loaded the bases against reliever Dylan Simmons on a Diego Mosquera single and two walks drawn by Boston Baro and Marco Vargas. Yohairo Cuevas then belted a fly ball to deep center field over the head of Trey Faltine for a two-run double that won the game.

It was the third walk-off win of the season for the Mets and second against Daytona. They beat the Tortugas 7-6 in 10 innings on Opening Day.

The Mets trailed 4-1 after seven innings and had been one-hit to that point by Dualvert Gutierrez and Ben Brutti. The Mets were able to score two runs in the eighth to trim the Daytona lead. Estarling Mercado laced a RBI double to make it 4-2 and Cuevas scored from third base on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

Gregori Louis pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the Mets down one. He was credited with the win.

Three Mets relievers - Miguel Alfonseca, Alan Perdomo and Louis - combined to limit the Tortugas to one unearned run over the final 5.0 innings. The trio gave up just three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Mets starter Edgar Moreta pitched 4.0 innings and gave up three runs. Ariel Almonte hit a RBI single in the third inning and Yassel Pino hit a two-run homer against Moreta in the fourth inning to give Daytona a 3-0 lead.

Baro registered the Mets first hit of the game with a leadoff double vs. Gutierrez in the fourth inning. Baro tagged up to third on a fly out and scored on sac fly by Cuevas to put the Mets on the board.

No Met had a multi-hit game but Cuevas was 1 for 2 with the double, two walks and three RBI. He extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Daytona's Yerlin Confidan, who entered the game reaching in 11 of his previous 12 plate appearance with six doubles, went 1 for 4 with a triple, a walk and a run.

The Mets (5-8, 27-52) and Tortugas (6-6, 37-41) continue their series with game 5 on Friday at Clover Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

