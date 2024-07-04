Bradenton Outhits Fort Myers But Drops Road Opener

July 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - On a July 4th celebration from Hammond Stadium on Thursday night, the Bradenton Marauders fell just short 2-1 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The Marauders outhit Fort Myers nine to four, with all nine hits being singles.

Both sides received strong starting pitching to open the game. Aaron Shortridge struck out seven and allowed just two hits in four scoreless frames. Bradenton posted six hits scattered across different frames against Spencer Bengard (6-1).

Fort Myers plated the game's first run against Connor Oliver (0-4) in the fifth. Oliver issued a leadoff walk to the first batter he faced in Nick Lucky who then advanced two bases on a pair of groundouts before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton's first big run opportunity occurred in the sixth after Omar Alfonzo singled and advanced to second on a fielding error to start the inning. He moved to third on a balk but was left stranded there.

In the bottom half of that frame, Walker Jenkins singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Byron Chourio to double the Mussels lead to 2-0.

The Marauders broke through in the eighth against Julio Bonilla. Jeral Toledo walked, and Alfonzo singled to start the inning. With runners on the corners, Keiner Delgado grounded into a fielders choice that scored Toledo to cut the deficit to 2-1. Xander Hamilton (SV,5) then entered to end the half inning without any more damage. Bradenton was retired in order in the ninth to close out the game.

The Marauders and Mighty continue a three-game series at Hammond Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends Minor League rehabber Mike Burrows to the mound against RHP Charlee Soto (0-3, 6.58) for Fort Myers.

