Ben Coupet Jr. Drops a Career-High 23 PTS & 7 3PM in Bulls Comeback Win!
November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024
- Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue - Texas Legends
- Herd Drops Contest to Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day - Wisconsin Herd
- Stockton Kings Conquer Santa Cruz Warriors - Stockton Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Karlo Matković to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Raptors 905 Claim Eugene Omoruyi - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Windy City Loses Road Matchup to Cleveland
- Windy City Bulls Drop Rematch against Motor City
- Windy City Bulls Fall to Motor City Cruise in Overtime
- Windy City Bulls Partner with Bear Family Restaurants for Inaugural Community Assists Program
- 2024-25 Windy City Bulls Home Games to be Broadcast on Chicago Sports Network