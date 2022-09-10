Beloit and Wisconsin Washed Away on Saturday

September 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Beloit's Saturday night contest with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been rained out and will not be rescheduled.

With the rain out, there is just one game remaining in the 2022 season - set for tomorrow at 12:10 at Neuroscience Group Field.

Wisconsin leads the series with Beloit, four games to none with last night's 6-5 comeback win.

Fans can tune into Sunday's season finale for free using the Big Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.