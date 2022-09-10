Beloit and Wisconsin Washed Away on Saturday
September 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - Beloit's Saturday night contest with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been rained out and will not be rescheduled.
With the rain out, there is just one game remaining in the 2022 season - set for tomorrow at 12:10 at Neuroscience Group Field.
Wisconsin leads the series with Beloit, four games to none with last night's 6-5 comeback win.
Fans can tune into Sunday's season finale for free using the Big Radio app.
