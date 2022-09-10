Saturday's Game between the Timber Rattlers and Sky Carp Rained Out

September 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Saturday night's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp has been rained out. The game will not be rescheduled. The Midwest League rivals are scheduled to close out the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with a single game. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10pm.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's rainout may exchange those tickets for any Timber Rattlers home game in April or May of 2023.

Sunday's season finale is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. That means players and coaches will wear their Brewer-themed jerseys for the final time this season. These jerseys are available in live online auctions that will end at 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a cooler bag from A Smooth Move. Chick-fil-A presents pregame catch on the field from 11:00 to 11:30am. Players are available for autographs courtesy of Tundraland one more time after the game.

Please make a note of the start time. The game time was moved to 12:10pm to allow fans to come out to the game before heading out to catch the Green & Gold opener at 3:25pm.

Additionally, there are a limited number of 2023 Magnet Schedules available for fans after the game courtesy of Amcor.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting at 11:50am. The game is also available on MiLB.tv for subscribers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.