'Caps Stun Loons, But Eliminated from Postseason

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Down to their final strike, the West Michigan Whitecaps rallied for five runs in the final two innings to walk off the Great Lakes Loons 5-4 in the 10th inning in front of 7,471 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Down 4-0 with three outs to go in the ninth inning, the Whitecaps struck for four runs - highlighted by a three-run triple from Ben Malgeri - before Jake Holton delivered the game-winning swing on a fielder's choice in the 10th to earn the win and send the crowd into hysterics. Moments before the rally, the Lake County Captains defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps by a score of 3-2 in Eastlake, Ohio, officially eliminating the Whitecaps from postseason contention.

Aldrich de Jongh started the game with a solo home run in the second inning, putting the Loons up 1-0. West Michigan advanced four runners into scoring position in the second and third innings but couldn't respond, keeping the lead at 1-0. Great Lakes extended their lead in the seventh inning as Diego Cartaya roped an RBI single, 2-0. In the top half of the ninth inning, Jorbit Vivas and Damon Keith added individual RBIs before the Whitecaps pulled off their stunning rally, evening the game in the bottom half before Serretti scored on a walk-off fielder's choice in the tenth.

Whitecaps reliever Trevin Michael (1-0) gets his first win, tossing a scoreless tenth inning as Loons reliever Aldry Acosta (1-2) suffers his second loss, allowing the game-winning run in the 10th inning. The Whitecaps improve to 72-59 and 41-24 in the second half. The Loons fall to 76-55 and 36-29 in the second half. Malgeri finished 2-for-4 while accounting for three of the 'Caps five RBIs.

The Whitecaps play the final game of the 2022 regular season with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Southpaw Matt Walker draws the final start of the season against the Loons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:40 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

