TinCaps Game Information: September 10 at Lake County

September 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-40, 50-79) @ Lake County Captains (40-22, 75-53)

Saturday, Sept. 10 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, OH | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 65 of 66 | Game 130 of 131

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 17 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport

Online: TinCapsRadio.com & 1380thefan.com (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to Lake County, 6-5. Fort Wayne came back from down 3-0 with a trio of home runs (Albert Fabian, Anthony Vilar, and Justin Farmer). The TinCaps surrendered a three-run lead in the 9th however to even to series at two games apiece.

LONG BALLS: Fort Wayne has homered nine times in the first four games of the series, despite entering the week with the fewest home runs in the league. The most hit by Fort Wayne in a single series this year is 11 @ LAN from April 19-24.

JUSTIN FARMER: Second in Minor League Baseball lead in walks (105).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has homered in consecutive starts (Sept. 6 & 8).

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 3rd in the MWL in games played (123), 4th walks (73), and 8th in stolen bases (27).

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (1 games)8, ranks 6th in the MWL in AVG (.318), 4th in SLG (.591), and 5th in OPS (.956). In span, has 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers and 13 RBIs.

JOSTTIN DIAZ: Homered in three consecutive games from Sept. 4-7. Is the first TinCap to homer in three-straight games this season.

ALBERT FABIAN: In September, has seven hits in seven games with four of them going for extra-bases. Had the same number of hits in 21 games in September. Batting .269 / .296 / .577 (.873 OPS) this month.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn per game (4.5).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are third in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 38-21 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 12-58 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 14-18 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

MAKE-A-WISH: On Aug. 19, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a personalized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, and joined the team's TV broadcast. On Wednesday, Marshall had his wish granted to meet the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego as they took on the Diamondbacks.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

