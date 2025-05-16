Behind the Walls - Tyler Tate

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Ever wonder what it's really like to be a pro in the IFL?

We're going Behind the Walls with Tyler Tate of the Iowa Barnstormers for an all-access look at life, grit, and game day from the player's perspective.







