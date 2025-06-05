Behind the Walls - Max Meylor
June 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Green Bay Blizzard YouTube Video
BEHIND THE WALLS WITH MAX MEYLOR
Strap in with the Green Bay Blizzard QB1 as he takes you inside the grind - from the locker room to the lights. This is what a game week looks like in Green Bay.
