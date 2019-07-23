Bees Swarm Ducks in Series Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the New Britain Bees 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Bees struck first, plating two runs in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI triple from Zach Collier and an RBI groundout by Bijan Rademacher. The Ducks responded in the home half of the second when David Washington and D'Arby Myers hit back-to-back solo home runs, tying the game at two.

Rademacher reclaimed the lead for New Britain with a one-out RBI single in the third. The Bees tacked on two more runs in the sixth after both Jason Rogers and Jared James came around to score on errors, extending the advantage to 5-2.

The Ducks closed the gap to 5-3 after Myers hit a run-scoring infield single in the seventh. However, New Britain got the run back in the top of the ninth when Rademacher launched a one-out solo home run to right, rounding out the scoring.

Cory Riordan (4-4) picked up the win for New Britain, lasting five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter. Seth Simmons (5-6) was tagged with the loss for Long Island, yielding five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six and one-third innings. Jose Rosario earned his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Myers and Washington led the Flock offensively, each with a solo home run. Myers finished the night 2-4 with two RBIs.

