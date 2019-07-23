Atlantic League to Implement Automated Ball-Strike Calls in All Alpb Games Beginning July 25

July 23, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) will call balls and strikes for the remainder of the 2019 ALPB Championship Season, starting Thursday, July 25 at games hosted by the High Point Rockers, Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks.

"This is a landmark day for the Atlantic League and professional baseball," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "After successfully unveiling the ABS at our All-Star Game in York, Pa., and following positive feedback from managers, players, umpires and fans, we are eager to implement the consistent strike zone accuracy offered by ABS technology."

Throughout the second half of the Atlantic League season, home plate umpires will be assisted calling balls and strikes by the ABS, which utilizes radar technology to provide a reliable, precise, "rule-book" strike zone for pitchers and hitters. Umpires will use their judgement for limited ball-strike issues such as check swings, while continuing to perform their other normal duties.

The use of the Automated Ball-Strike System is part of the three-year partnership between MLB and ALPB, which tests experimental playing rules and equipment initiatives throughout the Atlantic League's Championship Season. The partnership also enhances MLB's scouting coverage of ALPB games, with MLB providing statistical and radar tracking data from ALPB games to MLB clubs.

Fans of all Atlantic League clubs can witness ABS in action in all series after July 25, as follows:

- July 26: Somerset Patriots, TD Bank Ballpark; York Revolution, PeoplesBank Park

- July 29: Sugar Land Skeeters, Constellation Field

- July 30: New Britain Bees, New Britain Stadium

- August 2: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Regency Furniture Stadium

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.