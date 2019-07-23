Come be Part of Girl Scout Night with the Rockers on July 27th

July 23, 2019





CALLING ALL GIRL SCOUTS! Gather the troops for our first Girl Scout Night on Saturday, July 27. Every Girl Scout will receive a special commemorative patch and a free Rockers gift item. Before the game, troops will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field parade and lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the game, stick around for fireworks, a movie and popcorn under the stars, and camping in the outfield! Tickets are just $9 with a special $7 meal option available for this night. The deadline to purchase is July 26 and tickets must be purchased by phone! Call (336) 888-1004 to reserve your spot today.

Come Early for the HYPE Bobblehead Giveaway

First 1,000 fans will receive a HYPE bobblehead on July 27, courtesy of The UPS Store

In addition to all of the excitement of Girl Scout Night and Western Weekend, the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a HYPE bobblehead! Gates will open at 5:30 PM with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

