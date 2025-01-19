Bednarik Scores Early, Brown Bears Hold off Wolverines in Game Two

January 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines looked to be the dominant team going into tonight's game, as Jakub Bednarik put them on the board in the twelfth minute of the first; while the rest of the team rattled off an additional 11 shots on goal.

With a scoreless second period, the Wolverines held the one-point lead until the Brown Bears tied it in the eighth minute of the third frame, took the lead in the tenth minute, and capped the game off with an empty netter with 30 seconds left on the clock.

The Wolverines will go for redemption next weekend, when the Brown Bears come up north to play in the Sullivan Arena for a two-game series. Purchase tickets here!

January 24th & 25th The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out the next home weekend in specialty sweaters that will be available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

