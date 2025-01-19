Wranglers Give Back to the Community and Spread Holiday Cheer in December

January 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers were busy on and off the ice in December, giving back to the community through multiple efforts to spread joy and cheer to all during the holidays.

The Wranglers began the month on the road, but returned for the second half of the month with five home games to close out the 2024 calendar year. On December 20th and 21st, the Wranglers hosted their annual 'Weekend of Giving' at the Budweiser Bull Pen in partnership with Jason Chafe State Farm. On the 20th, after the Wranglers first goal, scored by Carl Jacobson 6:37 into the first period, fans threw hats and gloves onto the ice to donate to the Salvation Army. Earlier in the week the Wranglers went out around town ringing the bell for the Salvation Army helping collect more donations.

The Wranglers held their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 21st, where fans threw Teddy Bears and stuffed animals on the ice to benefit kids at Family Support Services counseling just 28 seconds into the game after Sal Cerrato scored the Wranglers first goal. Since then, the Wranglers had been busy delivering the bears to various other charities in the region as well.

"Family Support Services sends a BIG THANKS to the Amarillo Wranglers for their donation of stuffed animals for our young counseling clients," said a representative from Family Support Services. "Everyone needs a little friend to hold on to during therapy!"

Along with sending some of the many stuffed animals to FSS, the Wranglers also gave a share of the donations to kids at Panhandle Orphan Care Network, The Bridge, and the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. Wranglers players and staff helped with the delivery of the stuffed animals to the charities.

Charles-Antoine Girard and Braydin Lund helped deliver Teddy Bears to Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

Wranglers give teddy bears to The Bridge

Wranglers give teddy bears to Panhandle Orphan Care Network

The Wranglers thank everyone who attended the games on the Weekend of Giving and brought donations for the Salvation Army, as well as Teddy Bears for Teddy Bear Toss that were distributed to multiple charities across the Texas Panhandle. Thanks to your help, we were able to spread holiday cheer and help out local charities and children.

Make sure you follow the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news and promos.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.