Weekend Recap January 17-18

January 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Minotauros hit the road again this weekend, facing the Aberdeen Wings for their third and fourth matchups of the season.

Friday Recap

Aberdeen opened the scoring late in the second period. A Tauros neutral zone turnover set up a 2-on-1 rush, and Cole Saterdalen capitalized, netting his third goal of the season with 7:55 remaining.

Minot responded early in the third period. Just under four minutes in, Gavin Middendorf found the back of the net on a power play, marking his fourth goal in just five games as a Tauro. Braedon Jockims and Jordan Gibbs earned the assists.

With time winding down, the Tauros took the lead. Billy Batten scored his 15th goal of the season with 1:19 left in regulation, assisted by Jack O'Hanisian and Ty James. O'Hanisian sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, securing a 3-1 come-from-behind win for Minot.

Saturday Recap

The Tauros carried their momentum into Saturday's game. Midway through the first period, Batten struck again, converting a Wings turnover into a breakaway goal. His second tally of the weekend came with 9:31 left in the opening frame.

Despite being outshot 17-6 in the first period, Minot doubled their lead in the frame's final minute. Middendorf unleashed a top-shelf rocket on a rush, beating Wings goaltender Damon Cunningham with just 34.3 seconds remaining.

The game remained scoreless until the third period when Middendorf scored again. His one-timer, coming off a faceoff win by John Small, gave the Tauros a commanding 3-0 lead with 10:06 left on the clock.

Goaltender Lukas Sweden stood tall in net, making 43 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season. The Tauros completed the weekend sweep with a decisive 3-0 victory.

Looking Ahead

The Tauros return to Magic City on January 24th and 25th to host the Watertown Shamrocks. Both games will begin at 7:35 PM.

Fans can catch all the action live on NATV, with free live audio broadcasts available on the Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages. Tickets for all home games can be purchased through the Tauros' online ticketing site.

