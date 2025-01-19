Wings Get Shutout by Minot Saturday, Now on Losing Streak

January 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings again were hosting the Minot Minotauros in the Odde Ice Center Saturday night and although they were able to put up over 40 shots on goal, they were unable to find the back of the net. At some point in the first period, they were able to score, but the goal was called off as the officials had blown the whistle before the puck crossed the line, and there was no review to be had.

It would be a very defensive match to start out for the first ten minutes of the game. But, at the 10:28 mark, it would be Minot's Billy Batten who would get them on the board. The Wings would have plenty of scoring opportunities and Grade A chances, but the Minot goaltender would make some huge saves, keeping the score where it was at. Finally, at the 19:25 mark of the first period, Gavin Middendorf would extend Minot's lead before heading into the second period to 2-0. Even though this would be the score, the Wings would be outshooting the Minotauros 17-6.

In the second period, the Wings again would outshoot the Minotauros, but neither team would score, keeping the score at 2-0 in favor of Minot.

In the third period, it looked like the Wings might have had a chance to put a few on the board, but they were unable to respond to the goals that Minot had put up in the first. They, again, would outshoot Minot, but could not capitalize on any of their chances. The goaltender for Minot would have to come up huge in net, and make some big saves in order to save their game. Then, at the 9:54 mark, Gavin Middendorf for Minot would score again, extending their lead even further. This would be the last goal of the game, and the game would end with a Minot win and a score of 3-0.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 19 of 22 shots sent his way.

The Wings outshot the Minotauros 43 to 22 all night.

Three stars of the game were Wings newcomers Briggs Orr, Bryce Johnson, and Reece Allman.

The Aberdeen Wings will travel to Austin, MN to take on the Bruins next weekend, January 24th and 25th before coming back to Aberdeen to again take on the Bruins in the Odde Ice Center. More info on these games to come.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.