Bechard Suspended One Game by FPHL

The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that pursuant to Rule 75.5 (iii) - Game Misconduct for Inciting, Columbus River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard has been automatically suspended for one game.

Bechard will serve his suspension on Friday, when the River Dragons face a critical road game against the Carolina Thunderbirds that could determine top seeding in the Continental Division.

The announcement comes at a terrible time for Columbus, which needs four points in two contests this weekend to secure first place in the Continental Division. At present the River Dragons plan to employ Jay Croop and Kirk Underwood behind the bench for Friday's game.

The River Dragons will face the Thunderbirds in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday night at 7:35 pm before returning home for Fan Appreciation Night at 7:30 pm. All fans in attendance have a chance to win fabulous prizes including a new TV, River Dragons fridge, and more! Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

