Baton Rouge Joins FPHL

April 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA- Today Baton Rouge pro hockey and the Raising Cane's River Center are proud to announce that the sides have agreed to a 3-year deal to bring a Federal Prospects Hockey League team to the capital city.

The team will begin play in October of 2023-2024 as a brand new expansion franchise and are already in process of interviewing coaches, prospective players, and bringing on board a staff that can bring the experience that the fans of Baton Rouge can be proud of.

"When we made the announcement last summer we told everyone here that if people showed up we would bring a team here to Baton Rouge. You all showed up. We are ready to bring a team here and put on a family friendly, affordable product that you all can be proud of to call your team." Owner Barry Soskin said.

The as yet unnamed team will have their name decided in an online fan vote as the community can submit names over the next week and then several will be chosen to be voted on to have the official name chosen by the fans. All of this will be done on Baton Rouge Pro Hockey's social media!

Season tickets will be on sale shortly concluding with a pick your seat event in July when all interested parties will be allowed into the Raising Cane's River Center to visible see the new layout and physically pick their seat. Make sure you have emailed info@brprohockey.com or tickets@brprohockey.com to be on the list for those announcements.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2023

Baton Rouge Joins FPHL - FPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.