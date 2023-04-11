Baton Rouge Officially Joins FPHL

Baton Rouge pro hockey and the Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that its team will join the league for the 2023-24 season. The team will play out of the Raising Cane's River Center starting in October.

The announcement gives the Columbus River Dragons another regional rival at a distance of 441 miles from the Fountain City. Before today's announcement only the Mississippi Sea Wolves (Biloxi, MS) and the Carolina Thunderbirds (Winston-Salem, NC) were within 500 miles of Columbus, GA.

Baton Rouge pro hockey will hold an online fan vote to determine the name of the expansion franchise over the course of the next week, after which several finalists will be chosen and put to a fan vote via team social media.

Columbus wraps up the regular season with a pair of games against the Thunderbirds to determine top spot in the Continental Division. Friday's game is at Carolina with a 7:35 pm puck drop. Saturday night is Fan Appreciation Night at the Columbus Civic Center, with giveaways ranging from a TV and River Dragons beverage refrigerator to prizes from Tire Pro, Texas Roadhouse, McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Hydralive and more! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

