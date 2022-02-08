Baseball Is in Their DNA: Legends Announce Second Team and Stadium Name

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends announced today, in connection with Wild Health, Inc. that the Atlantic League's newest team will be named the Wild Health Genomes. Additionally, the stadium the Genomes will share with the Lexington Legends, formally known as Lexington Legends Ballpark, will now be named Wild Health Field.

The Wild Health Genomes are set to join the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League exclusively for the 2022 season and will be managed by Mark Minicozzi.

Regarding the deepened partnership between the Lexington Legends and Wild Health, Legends CEO, Andy Shea remarked, "Wild Health will allow us to give back to the community and to our players. We have so many new exciting things happening at the ballpark. New team, new artificial turf field, new videoboard, and our new partner Wild Health makes for the perfect organization to spearhead it all alongside us!"

Wild Health Field hosts the Legends Opening Day April 21st, 2022. For tickets or more information on the full Genomes and Legends schedules please visit lexingtonlegends.com

