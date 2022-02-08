Michael Martinez Returning to High Point Rockers in 2022

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Michael Martinez, a Major League veteran and World Series participant, will return to the High Point Rockers this year. Martinez recently signed a contract that will put him back in a Rockers uniform for the 2022 season.

"I couldn't be happier to have Michael back again," said manager Jamie Keefe who will be entering his third season at the helm of the Rockers. "He has tremendous knowledge of the game and is a joy to be around. Having Michael on the field and in the line-up every day is like having another coach on the field."

Martinez, 39, had a very productive 2021 season in High Point. He joined the club on August 6 and played in 51 games, hitting .286 with four home runs and 30 RBI. Martinez's .286 batting average was the highest in club history for a switch hitter. Along with his offense, Martinez helped solidify the Rockers' infield with his outstanding defense.

A seven-year Major League veteran, Martinez has played with five different MLB teams and made four trips to the playoffs. He played his first season in the Atlantic League with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2019 before joining the Rockers in 2021.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Martinez last played in the Major Leagues with Cleveland and Tampa Bay during the 2017 season. Martinez spent 2018 at Cleveland's AAA club in Columbus, Ohio.

Originally signed by the Washington Nationals organization in 2006, Martinez advanced through their system before reaching the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. He continued with the Phillies through 2013 before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. Martinez was with the Indians (now Guardians) in 2015 and 2016, helping the club reach the World Series in 2016 vs. the Chicago Cubs. Martinez split the 2017 season between Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

The Rockers will open the 2022 season at home on April 21 with the Wild Health Genomes, a new entry for this season in the Atlantic League. High Point will play its first 14 games at Truist Point through May 5. The 2022 schedule includes 132 games with 66 contests at Truist Point.

