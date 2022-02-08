Ducks Launch the New LIDucks.com

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Infinity Sports and Entertainment today officially launched the new look for the team's official website, LIDucks.com.

"We are proud to present this modernized look and feel to the official website of the Ducks," said team President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Thousands of fans flock to our site daily, and it was our goal to provide them with an improved one-stop-shop for all things Ducks baseball."

The new LIDucks.com is highlighted by an enlarged news rotator and video center, both of which can be found directly on the homepage. Additionally, fans can interact with the team's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts when visiting the site to stay up-to-date on all the latest posts. During the season, fans will be able to see the team's next three games to the right of the rotator, including promotions as well as links to buy tickets and stream the game live.

The Ducks official website is also now more optimized for mobile devices than ever before. Fans can buy tickets, shop for merchandise, watch videos, view information and remain up-to-date on the latest Ducks news with ease right from their phone or tablet.

Opportunities are currently available for businesses to advertise their company on the new LIDucks.com. Year-round banner ads hyperlinked to a company's website can be placed on the homepage or various other pages of the site. For more information, please call (631) 940-3825 or email info@liducks.com.

LIDucks.com has been powered by Infinity Sports and Entertainment for nearly 10 years. Infinity has designed and developed over 1,000 websites for professional sports, venues, entertainment and hospitality organizations. For more information, please visit CreatedbyInfinity.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

