Baseball Cards Featuring Top Prospects on Sale

October 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have a brand new limited edition pack of baseball cards now on sale. The special set features top San Diego Padres prospects Robert Hassell III, Euribiel Angeles, Brandon Valenzuela, Kevin Kopps, and more players who joined the team's roster over the course of the 2021 season.

Fans can purchase TinCaps baseball cards online via TinCaps.com and at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field. The Orchard is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.

This expansion pack of 12 cards is on sale for just $8. Fans can also buy a bundle of the expansion pack along with the team's original 2021 card set (31 cards) for only $13.

Hassell, a 20-year-old outfielder, was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. After beginning his rookie professional season with the Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm, he made his TinCaps debut on Aug. 29. In just his third game with Fort Wayne, Hassell hit three home runs on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). That tied a franchise single-game record as he became only the third player to accomplish the feat in the team's 28-season history, and the first to do it in more than a decade. MLB.com ranks Hassell as the Padres' third-best prospect and the 43rd best prospect in all of baseball. He was recently named San Diego's Prospect of the Year by both MLB.com and Baseball America.

Angeles, a 19-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic, is rated as the Padres' No. 13 prospect. He had a breakthrough season, batting a Minor League Baseball-leading .343 with Lake Elsinore. Like Hassell, and Valenzuela, Angeles joined the 'Caps in late August. Valenzuela, who grew up in Mexico, is a 21-year-old catcher regarded as a top-20 San Diego prospect as well. He recently helped lead his home country to a silver medal at the U-23 Baseball World Cup.

Kopps was deemed the best performer in college baseball this year at the University of Arkansas. With the Razorbacks, he won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, on top of being a unanimous First-Team All-American, among other accolades. The Padres selected the right-handed reliever in the third round. He, too, is ranked as a top-25 San Diego prospect.

The Orchard also has a small number of 2018 and 2019 TinCaps card sets, and a 2019 Midwest League All-Star version, still available. The 2018 TinCaps edition includes Luis Campusano, Luis Patiño, Mason Thompson, and Nick Margevicius, all of whom have already ascended to Major League Baseball, plus top Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore and Gabriel Arias, another Top 100 prospect. The '19 collection showcases Ryan Weathers and Tucupita Marcano, who've both quickly risen to the big leagues, as well as Top 100 prospect Xavier Edwards. The All-Star set is highlighted by Wander Franco, who was baseball's No. 1 prospect before debuting with the Tampa Bay Rays.

At The Orchard and online, fans can also buy Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads, along with hats, apparel, and other novelties. The TinCaps are currently selling an Oktoberfest beer sampler, too.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.