ABC Supply Stadium to Host UW-Whitewater Baseball Exhibition Games - October 15 and 17

October 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - As part of their commitment to bringing fun and engaging events year-round, Beloit Baseball is proud to partner with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks baseball team for two exhibition games in October. The Warhawks will hit the turf at ABC Supply Stadium for a two-game inter-squad series on October 15 and 17.

These games will be open to the public. Game one is set for Friday, October 15. Gates will open at 5:30 PM CT and first pitch is set for 6:30 PM CT. Game two will take place on Sunday, October 17, with gates opening at 11:00 AM CT, and first pitch at 12:00 PM CT.

Tickets for Friday can be purchased here: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=55549&pid=8990506

Tickets for Sunday can be purchased here: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=55549&pid=8990507

Tickets for both games are five dollars plus a processing fee. Additionally, concessions will be available for purchase during both games.

Questions? Want to purchase tickets over the phone? Give our Ticket Office a call at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.