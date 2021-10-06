Timber Rattlers Announce Return of Ballpark Fish Fries

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the return of their popular Friday Fish Fries! Our chefs will prepare ready-to-eat Traditional Wisconsin Fish Fries for you to take home and enjoy on October 22 and November 5. All you need to do is order from us and pick up your food at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium during the scheduled pick-up hours.

Fish fries include Icelandic Haddock (with fried or baked as options) and potato wedges with homemade Tartar sauce, coleslaw, buttered rye bread, and disposable utensils.

Dinners serve one person and are $15 + tax. Orders may be placed by calling the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Fans can place orders online for one, two, or four through this link at TimberRattlers.com. All online orders are subject to additional processing fees.

We will include a Four-pack of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for those of legal drinking age for an additional $10.

Orders for the October 22 Fish Fry may be made starting at 9:00am on Thursday, October 7 and must be in by noon on Wednesday, October 20. Orders for the Fish Fry on November 5 will be available starting October 25 and must be in by noon on Wednesday, November 3. Let us know the number of dinners for each option as part of your order as quickly as possible. There are a limited number of Friday Night Fish Fry Dinners available.

The Snake Pit Team Store is also offering $20 grab bags that can be ordered through the same link as the dinner orders. These grab bags will include a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise items, giveaways, and ticket vouchers. Plus, the bag is reusable. The deadline to order grab bags is 9:00 am on Friday, October 22 or Friday, November 5 when you pick up your food order.

Arrive at Neuroscience Group Field between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm on the date of your Fish Fry and pull up along the third base side of the stadium to pick up your order. We will bring your order to your car and you have dinner all set for your own Friday Night Fish Fry!

