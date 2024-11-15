Barrow Extends Point Streak, Marksmen Fall 5-2 to Mayhem

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Tyler Barrow extended his point streak to six games, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome as the Macon Mayhem defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-2 Friday at the Crown Coliseum.

Macon got on the board just over two minutes into the game and finished an otherwise slow-paced first period with a 2-0 advantage. Fayetteville answered back with strong play for stretches of the second frame, and cut the deficit to one when Grant Loven (4) finished off a nice passing play from Ryan Nolan (6) and Dalton Hunter (5) at 12:10. Just as momentum seemed to shift toward the home team, Macon responded with a 3-1 tally three and a half minutes later, and that score would bring in the third period.

Despite outshooting the Mayhem in the final frame, Fayetteville fell down 4-1 thanks to back-to-back goals past the halfway point in the period. Barrow would match his career-high point streak with less than a minute on the clock, but the Marksmen dropped their first decision in six games, and their second of the season, 5-2.

Fayetteville's only losses on the season (7-2) have come against Macon, and the two teams face off again on Disney Night presented by The Zara Law Firm Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum.

