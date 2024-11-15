McKinney Returns to Lineup; Miedema to IR

November 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears forward Dawson McKinney

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears forward Dawson McKinney(Knoxville Ice Bears)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have activated forward Dawson McKinney off of the injured reserve and have placed defenseman Sebastian Miedema on the 14-day IR, head coach John Gurskis confirmed Friday morning.

McKinney is in his second pro season. He spent his rookie year in Knoxville and led the Ice Bears with 15 goals and 32 points in 51 games. He appeared in Knoxville's season opener at Evansville on Oct. 18.

Miedema is in his rookie season after wrapping up his collegiate career at Nichols College. He made his professional debut in Knoxville's home opener on Oct. 25 and scored his first career goal the following night. He has played six games for the Ice Bears this season.

The Ice Bears host the Birmingham Bulls Friday night for the front end of a home-and-home. Puck drop at the Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 15, 2024

McKinney Returns to Lineup; Miedema to IR - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.