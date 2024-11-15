Mayhem Dominate Marksmen, Win 5-2

November 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem stomped on the Marksmen early and never looked back as they took down their rivals, 5-2.

The first period started with a bang, as Tao Ishizuka put a puck past Ryan Kenny just 2:13 into the game to give the Mayhem an early lead. Five minutes later, Jake Goldowski carried the puck in from the red line and used his body to shield the puck before beating Kenny glove-side with a wrister to stretch the lead to two.

Grant Loven owned the next goal of the game, as he took a feed from Ryan Nolan behind the goal and beat Bailey Brkin up top to cut the Mayhem lead to one. Just three minutes later though, Zach Tyson collected a 50-50 puck from the wall, walked to the slot and roofed a beauty of a backhander to the far post, and shocked the Fayetteville crowd, making the score 3-1.

In the third, the Mayhem's third line dominated, as Zach Tyson scored his second of the game, and Dominic Dumas scored his first SPHL goal on a feed from Tyson, to extend the lead to 5-1. Fayetteville scored inside the final minute to salvage the score, but it was too little, too late, as the Mayhem won 5-2 in Fayetteville.

