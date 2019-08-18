Barons Top Shrimp 6-2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (61-64, 32-23) fell to the Birmingham Barons (56-66, 29-24) by a 6-2 score in the first game of the five-game series at Regions Field on Sunday night.

Birmingham right-handed starting pitcher Lincoln Henzman (4-6) earned the win, working six and a third innngs where he allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Jacksonville right-handed pitcher Kolton Mahoney (4-3) took the loss, working six innings where he allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Birmingham started the scoring with a Gavin Sheets RBI triple to lead 1-0. Damek Tomscha added an RBI single to make it 2-0, before the final runs of the inning came in on a two-RBI single by Nate Nolan to grow the Barons lead to 4-0.

After being blanked for the first six innings, Jacksonville got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. After Joe Dunand led off the inning with a double, Brian Miller quickly brought him home with an RBI triple to make it a 4-1 game. Bryson Brigman followed with an RBI single to cut Birmingham's lead to 4-2. The Barons got the two runs back in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Luis Gonzalez hitting a two run home run off Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Chad Smith to grow the Barons lead to 6-2, which would be the final.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the second game of the five-game set at Regions Field on Monday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (6-10, 3.62 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham right-handed pitcher Bernardo Flores (3-6, 3.13 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

