Generals Gameday: August 18 vs. Tennessee

August 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





For Turn-Back-The-Clock Night on August 17, the Generals wore special throwback Memphis Chicks uniforms that are currently being auctioned off, with proceeds going to charity!

Jackson Generals (69-53 Overall, 30-22 2nd Half)

Vs. Tennessee Smokies (51-73, 18-37 2nd Half)

Sunday, August 18 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 123 | 2nd Half Game 53

Generals SP: TBA (RHP Bo Takahashi scratched, called up to MLB)

Opponent SP: LHP Jack Patterson (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Tennessee Smokies (AA, Chicago Cubs) for the second and final time in 2019. This is the only time these teams have met in the Second Half, their first series in three months. The Smokies have been eliminated from playoff contention; the Generals are 4 ½ games behind Montgomery in the Second Half divisional race, and they lead Birmingham in the overall record race by 13 ½ games with 15 games remaining (thru August 17).

CHC Top-30 Prospects at TNS (with rank): IF Nico Hoerner (#1), SS Zack Short (#9), RHP Cory Abbott (#16), RHP Oscar De La Cruz (#22), RHP Erich Uelmen (#24), LHP Jack Patterson (#27)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, put up another great fight against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday, but they couldn't complete the deed, falling 8-7 in the series finale at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (69-53) dropped their fourth game in five nights to division-leading Montgomery (80-45), though they put on quite a show for a season-high 5,166 in attendance.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHERS: After losing their fourth game in five days, the Generals will have to make an adjustment as they open their series with the Smokies. Coincidentally, they have been forced to alter their starting rotation, as Bo Takahashi was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start to be called up to the Diamondbacks' active roster for the first time. This will be Jackson's first look at Tennessee lefthander Jack Patterson, who has allowed four earned runs over his first two starts at Double-A. Patterson was the 32nd round pick of the Cubs in the 2018 Draft out of Bryant University in Rhode Island.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

