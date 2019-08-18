M-Braves Drop Series Opener to Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (25-29, 58-66) began the second leg of their homestand on Sunday evening at Trustmark Park, falling to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-24, 68-56) in game one of a six-game series in five days. In the loss, the M-Braves out-hit Pensacola 10-6 with Ryan Casteel, Greyson Jenista and Carlos Martinez recording two hits each.

After a pair of thunderstorms passed through Central Mississippi on Sunday afternoon, the game began on time and saw the M-Braves take an early 2-0 lead. Casteel started the bottom of the second inning with a double and came into score on a one-out William Contreras double to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later with two outs, Martinez drove home Contreras to make it 2-0.

Connor Johnstone (L, 5-4) made his third-straight start on Sunday and tossed 3.2 shutout innings before the Blue Wahoos rallied with two outs. Six straight Wahoos reached base safely, and the Twins affiliate took a 3-2 lead on an RBI double by Jimmy Kerrigan, RBI triple from Mark Contreras and RBI single by Caleb Hamilton. Pensacola made it 4-2 on a solo home run from Trevor Larnach in the fifth inning.

Johnstone gave up four runs on six hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Braves pulled within a run in the fifth inning against Pensacola starter Jhoan Duran (W, 2-3). Trey Harris and Casteel hit back-to-back two-out singles, and then Jenista hit a ground-rule double to left scoring Harris to trim the deficit to one at 4-3.

The M-Braves bullpen was once again great on Sunday. Kurt Hoekstra worked 3.0 no-hit innings, walking two and striking out three. Thomas Burrows struck out one in a perfect top of the ninth inning. Over the last two days, the 'pen has logged 9.1 innings of one-hit baseball with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Anthony Vizcaya (S, 4) pitched the ninth inning for the Blue Wahoos and gave up a one single to RIley Unroe and then walked Lane Adams. With the tying run in scoring position, Vizcayo retired the next two M-Braves batters to end the game.

The loss dropped the Braves to 2-4 in the homestand and 8-10 against the Blue Wahoos.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos will make up a rainout from July 20 and play a doubleheader on Monday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (4-7, 4.11) will start game one for Mississippi against LHP Bryan Sammons (5-5, 4.45) for the Blue Wahoos. The second game starter for each club has yet to be determined. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 pm with coverage beginning at 5:00 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App. and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

