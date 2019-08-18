Homestand Highlights: August 18-22 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

August 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Minnesota Twins affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Trustmark Park for the second leg of a ten-day homestand, Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22. Come out for Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday and Kids Run The Bases, SportClips Military Monday and Mustard Monday featuring a doubleheader, Tupelo Tuesday, Wednesday matinee at 1:05 pm and Thursday Thursday, featuring an exciting pregame performance by the Sonic Boom of the South, Jackson State University's band!

What's Chop'n:

The M-Braves dropped three of five to Birmingham in the first leg of the homestand. This season the M-Braves are 8-9 through 17 of the 23 scheduled meetings against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Mississippi plays Pensacola more than any other opponent in 2019 and the same can be said for next season with the clubs set to meet 25 times in 2020.

Who to Watch:

Pensacola's roster features eight of the Twins top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: INF Royce Lewis (1), OF Alex Kirilloff (2), RHP Brusdar Graterol (3), OF Trevor Larnach (5), RHP Jhoan Duran (9), C Ryan Jeffers (10), RHP Jorge Alcala (23) and INF Travis Blankenhorn (24). Lewis was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft by the Twins.

The Mississippi roster has seven of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: C William Contreras (8), SS Braden Shewmake (9), OF Greyson Jenista (11), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (14), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), OF Trey Harris (18) and INF C.J. Alexander (19).

Did You Know?: The Mississippi Braves are just three wins away from reaching 1,000 all-time victories.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Pensacola | 5:05 pm | Gates Open at 4:00 pm

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited run the bases like the M-Braves after the game!

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Connor Johnstone (5-3, 4.23) vs. RHP Jhoan Duran (1-3, 7.58)

Monday, August 19 vs. Pensacola | 5:05 pm Doubleheader | Gates Open at 4:00 pm

SportClips Military Monday - All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive FREE Field Level or General Admission tickets when presenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips Prize pack. All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

Nurses Night - All nurses and healthcare professionals receive $3 admission for themselves and up to four guests at the box office with I.D.

Mustard Monday - Free samples of mustards from around the world. Mustard games for kids!

Probable Pitching Matchup: Game 1: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (4-7, 4.11) vs. LHP Bryan Sammons (5-5, 4.45), Game 2: TBA vs. TBA

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games will be "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Phil Pfeifer (1-2, 3.12) vs. RHP Edwar Colina (4-0, 2.25)

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Pensacola | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Join Us For A Jackson Wednesday - Fans can receive (4) field-level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (Available at Box Office only).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 1.50 vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.29)

Thursday, August 22 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Sonic Boom JSU University Band Pregame Performance - The Sonic Boom, Jackson State University Band, will perform at Trustmark Park at 5:45 pm just before the 6:35 pm first pitch.

Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz. Domestic beer and 16 oz. Fountain drinks will be $2 each.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Claudio Custodio (4-4, 2.38) vs. TBA

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.