Barons Break Losing Streak in 15-10 Win

The Birmingham Barons ended their losing streak with an emphatic 15-10 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday night.

The Barons, who were riding a tied-organization record 12-game losing streak prior to Thursday's game, exploded for 20 hits in their first win in nearly two weeks. Each batter in the Barons lineup recorded a hit, including seven of nine batters finishing with multiple hits.

A plethora of prospects stole the show - Including Colson Montgomery, who finished 3-3 with three runs, a double, three RBI and a home run. Luis Mieses, who leads Birmingham in doubles, went 3-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Jose Rodriguez hit a home run and drove in two runs and three RBI, while Terrell Tatum and Yoelqui Cespedes each finished with three hits and multiple runs. Jason Matthews, who has been red-hot since his two home run game in Biloxi, finished 2-4 from the plate with two runs and a double.

Newly-acquired RHP Nick Nastrini started for the Barons. Nastrini, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn trade, managed a strikeout in the first inning while also allowing two runs. With the lead in hand, Rocket City sent out RHP Cole Percival to start the game. Down two runs early, CWS #1 prospect Colson Montgomery smashed his first Double-A home run of 2023 to bring the Barons within one.

Nastrini added two more strikeouts in the top of the second inning. Rocket City soon answered Colson's solo home run with a two-run home run, taking an early 4-1 lead. Moises Castillo drove in Terrell Tatum in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to two. Jose "Popeye" Rodriguez handled business with a three-run blast to take the lead 5-4.

The top of the third inning showcased Nastrini's best work as he led a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout. The Trash Pandas returned the favor by holding Birmingham scoreless in the bottom of the third.

Nastrini held Rocket City scoreless in the top of the fourth inning. Colson Montgomery rewarded Birmingham's pitching and defense with an RBI double to increase the lead to two runs.

The top of the fifth inning would be Nastrini's final inning of the night. Before being relieved, Nastrini managed two final strikeouts to bring his total for the night to six strikeouts. RHP Hunter Dollander, who was recently returned to the Barons from High-A Winston-Salem, relieved Nastrini with the bases loaded. Dollander struck out one to end the inning, but not before Rocket City reclaimed the lead via four runs, bringing the score to 8-6. Luis Mieses brought the Barons within one, scoring Alsander Womack.

Dollander returned to the mound to begin the sixth inning. The right-hander struck out one batter before being relieved by RHP Adisyn Coffey. Coffey allowed two unearned runs to give Rocket City a 10-7 lead, but soon struck out two to send the Barons to the plate. Starter Cole Percival stayed on the mound in the sixth inning for Rocket City. Percival was relieved by RHP John Swanda not long after the inning began. Edgar Quero, who played for the Trash Pandas as recently as last week, scored Cespedes on a sacrifice-fly to cut the lead to two runs. Soon after, Terrell Tatum scored Matthews on an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Right on cue, the Barons leader in doubles, Luis Mieses, knocked a two-RBI double to reclaim the lead at 11-10.

Coffey was the Barons pitcher of choice for the seventh inning, and he did not disappoint. With momentum back on Birmingham's side, Coffey orchestrated an efficient 1-2-3 inning to maintain the lead. Swanda remained on the mound for the Trash Pandas. The Barons offense, full of momentum, scored early in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Colson Montgomery RBI single. Edgar Quero followed with an RBI single of his own, establishing a three-run lead. Alsander Womack got in on the fun with an RBI single as well, bringing the lead to four. Luis Mieses then recorded his second double of the night, bringing the lead to 15-10 before the inning ended.

Coffey remained in the game for the eighth inning, efficiently sending the Barons to the mid-inning after facing only four batters. Rocket City seemingly threw in the towel in the bottom of the eighth, replacing Swanda with catcher Anthony Mulrine on the mound. Despite the position-player pitching, the Barons were scoreless in the inning.

Closer LHP Jonah Scolaro entered the game at the top of the ninth for Birmingham. The lefty made easy work of Rocket City, facing four batters and striking out one before ending the game.

Birmingham finally moves back into the win column with the impressive 15-10 win. The Barons hope to build on Thursday's momentum and capture another win on Friday night.

