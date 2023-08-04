Chattanooga Pitching Was Superb in a 3-1 Win

KODAK, TN- The Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies in game three by a final of 3-1. Cole Roederer hit a solo home run with one out left in the ninth inning to avoid the shutout for the Smokies. Tennessee hasn't been shutout since April 22nd when the Lookouts beat the Smokies 11-0.

After four scoreless innings, nine hitting shortstop Jose Torres hit a solo home run to left field to make it 1-0 Lookouts. Later in the seventh inning, Chattanooga got two guys on with a walk, who then advanced on a wild pitch to second and third. The next batter Alex McGarry hit a two RBI single down the left field line to add some more insurance and make it 3-0 Chattanooga.

Chattanooga's starting pitcher Carson Spiers pitched a gem to improve to 6-2 on the campaign. Spiers hurled six shutout innings, while striking out seven batters. Smokies starter Kohl Franklin got a tough loss in 4.2 innings he only gave up one run, while striking out seven batters as well.

Tennessee struggled to put the ball in play, striking out 14 times throughout the ballgame. Chattanooga also struckout 11 times to put the game total at 25. Tennessee and Chattanooga will play a twin bill tomorrow night with the first pitch of game one starting at 5:30 P.M.

