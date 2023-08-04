Kingham Posts Quality Start In M-Braves' 5-3 Win Over Biscuits

PEARL, MS - Nolan Kingham tossed six innings of two-run ball, Jesse Franklin V hit a three-run homer and the Mississippi Braves (45-54, 12-19) beat the Montgomery Biscuits (52-48, 16-15) on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

For the second straight night, a first-inning home run gave the M-Braves an early lead. Tyler Tolve and Luke Waddell each singled to reach base in the first. Franklin V smacked an opposite-field, three-run home run to the bullpen in left field to make it 3-0. Franklin V hit his 11th home run and his second homer at Trustmark Park this season.

Tolve went 3-for-4 with a double and run in his second straight multi-hit game.

Kingham tossed six innings of two-run ball in his second start for the M-Braves. The right-hander gave up seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Over two starts, Kingham has gone 2-0 and allowed two runs in 11 innings. He was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 28.

In the seventh, a wild pitch scored a run to make it 4-2 M-Braves. Cody Milligan scored on the play after walking in the inning.

After Montgomery got a run back, Cal Conley knocked in Cade Bunnell with an RBI single to make it 5-3 in the ninth. Ty Tice struck out the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Conley extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. The infielder has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

The sixth game of the series is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis De Avila (5-6, 3.15) will make the start Mississippi while Victor Muñoz (7-6, 7.07) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

