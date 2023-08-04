Hostetler Homers, Bermúdez Pitches Blue Wahoos to 8-1 Win

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Bennett Hostetler on game night

Pensacola, Fla. - The morning temperature Friday was already well-past uncomfortable when Bennett Hostetler was on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium, helping create memories for youth baseball players.

Hostetler and six other Pensacola teammates were volunteer instructors at the annual Chevy Youth Clinic weekend.

Many hours later, he produced a good memory of his own.

Hostetler hit a two-run homer, reached base three times, scored a pair of runs and made several strong notable putouts at first base as the Blue Wahoos cooled off the Biloxi Shuckers with an 8-1 victory before a sellout crowd.

The win evened the series at two games apiece and was the first time Biloxi was held under five runs since July 15. The Shuckers' 8.1 runs per-game in the stretch is the best in Minor League Baseball. The Blue Wahoos (59-40) also evened the well-contested season matchup with Biloxi at 11-11.

It was Giveaway Friday at the ballpark with the first 1,000 fans through the gate receiving a Blue Wahoos lunchbox provided by Columbia Southern University.

The game was also part of Star Wars Night, with 25 franchise characters at the game engaging with fans. An online and in-game auction was held for 20 different sports memorabilia items including items from the Blue Wahoos, the Miami Marlins and the Miami Heat.

Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez had his second-best outing in a season of majority quality starts. He shined with his array of breaking pitches, twirling six scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and five strikeouts on 89 pitches.

He got run support early.

In third inning Friday, Hostetler, 25, a Bozeman, Montana native, was part of a 3-run rally when he followed Cody Morissette's single with his own base hit. Morissette had a big game as well, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Morissette scored on Dalvy Rosario's sacrifice fly. Hostetler scored on José Devers' two-run double.

In the Shuckers' sixth inning, Bermudez gave up a leadoff double, then hit the next batter. Biloxi's Tyler Black then followed with a line drive that Hostetler snared, then stepped on first base for a pivotal double play. Bermúdez ended the inning with a flyout.

The Blue Wahoos followed in the bottom half of the inning with a 4-run burst. Morissette's RBI double was followed by Hostetler's 2-run homer. Rosario made it back-to-back bombs with his solo shot that produced a 7-0 lead.

Griffin Conine hit the Blue Wahoos' third homer of the night in the seventh inning. Relievers Chandler Jozwiak and Eli Villalobos finished off the win.

The Blue Wahoos will try take the series lead Saturday. It's Fireworks Saturday with the post-game display sponsored this time by Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

It's also Pensacola CivicCon Night to recognize the project that is part of the Center for Civic Engagement at Studer Community Institute. There will be a live auction of various items during the game.

Blue Wahoos righthander M.D. Johnson (1-4, 5.57) will be on the mound against Shuckers righthander Tobias Myers (6-3, 5.67).

Pregame activities will begin at 5:45 p.m., including ceremonial first pitches and special guest introductions. The official first pitch of the game will be at 6:05 p.m.

The game will be available through a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

