Barnstormers Welcome Back 2 for 2022 Season

March 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed right-handed pitcher Cameron Gann and outfielder Devon Torrence for the 2022 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Both return from last season. Their signings bring the roster to 21 players for the upcoming 2022 season.

Gann, 29, joined the Barnstormers in August of last season, following his release from the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He appeared four times in relief for the Barnstormers before joining the starting rotation on August 29. The right-hander from Texas notched wins in his first two starts, yielding only 10 hits and two runs in 10 innings. He tied a club high for the season with 11 strikeouts in five innings against West Virginia in his first start. Overall, he was 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 34 opposing batters in 24.1 innings of work.

The product of Stephen F. Austin signed with Arizona out of the 2015 draft. He pitched exclusively in relief in the Diamondbacks system, making 151 total appearances. He had recorded 23 saves, including 15 at the Class A level in 2017.

Gann reached Class AAA Reno last season and was 2-1 with an 8.75 ERA in 20 appearances.

"Cam is a guy with a great arm who will give us a quality starter," said Peeples. "I love the way he goes out there and competes on the mound."

Torrence, 32, is with the Barnstormers for a third season. The former Ohio State University cornerback has become a valuable role player over the past two campaigns, appearing in over 200 total games. He has hit a combined .241 with 61 runs scored and 42 stolen bases during his time with Lancaster.

The Ohio native was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2007 and spent two seasons in their organization before dedicating himself full-time to football. He played four seasons for the Buckeyes, logging four interceptions and one sack. He participated in 99 tackles.

Following his collegiate career, he spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings but never appeared in a regular season NFL game. Torrence also had one pre-season in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.

He returned to baseball in 2014, playing briefly with in the Kansas City organization and Florence (KY) of the Frontier League. The switch-hitting outfielder did not play again until joining the Barnstormers in 2019.

"Devon is a guy who will be a fourth outfielder for us," said Peeples. "With some the these (experimental Atlantic League) rules, he will bring value off the bench."

Lancaster will open the 2022 season at Gastonia on Thursday, April 21. Eight days later, the club will host York in the opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium at 6:30.

