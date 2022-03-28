Blue Crabs 2022 Season Presented by Melwood

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced their new Presenting Partner for the 2022 season, Melwood, a leading employer, advocate and preferred provider for people with disabilities. Based in Upper Marlboro, Md., and serving the DMV region, Melwood will be the team's chief charitable partner for upcoming season, which will be the Blue Crabs' fourteenth season of play at Regency Future Stadium.

The new partnership will raise financial support and awareness to advance Melwood's mission of creating a world where people with disabilities are fully included. Melwood takes a holistic approach to empowering youth and adults with disabilities to live, work and thrive in their communities through job training, placement, coaching, strategic partnerships and other community-based services including an inclusive summer camp at Melwood's Recreation Center in Nanjemoy, Md.

The partnership will include five "Melwood Feature Nights" for Blue Crab home games, access to skybox suites rentals for home games, signage throughout the ballpark, marketing table opportunities, and more. The combined logo pictured above will also be the Blue Crabs main mark for the upcoming season.

"This is a natural match, two of the most successful and charitable operations in Charles County joining forces," said Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel. "Both Melwood and the Blue Crabs are community-oriented first and foremost, so it's terrific we are able to partner with them to help each other meet our goals," Knichel continued.

As part of their commitment throughout the season, the Blue Crabs will also hold game worn jersey auctions to raise funds for Melwood. The special jerseys, themed with that night's promotion, are worn by each player then handed to the highest bidding fans at the conclusion of the game-literally right off the player's back. Such events have proven to be immensely popular with fans and are among the most successful fundraisers. During the 2021 season alone, roughly $15,000 was raised through game-worn jersey auctions.

"We believe that building more inclusive spaces - whether it's summer camp or the workplace - serves the whole community," said Larysa Kautz, president & CEO of Melwood. "At Melwood, we see the valuable contributions people with disabilities make every day in our communities, schools and workplaces. We're so proud to partner with the Maryland Blue Crabs to raise awareness around the practical ways each of us can work to break down systemic barriers and build a more inclusive community for people with disabilities."

The Blue Crabs 2022 home opener at Regency Furniture Stadium is Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 p.m. against the Staten Island FerryHawks. The first Melwood Feature Night of the season is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th. First pitch that evening is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

